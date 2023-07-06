MGM’s Massive New Sphere Showing Off Its Largest LED Screen in the World

It’s been under construction for years on the Las Vegas strip. It’s a venue unlike any other in the world. And for the first time, it’s being switched on for the public to get a glimpse of.

It’s the MGM Sphere, a new venue and entertainment complex that promises to dazzle even the most jaded, experienced visitor.

At a cost of over $2.3 billion dollars, the venue has a high bar to meet, but from the looks of it, the visuals will be so arresting, it may meet them without any trouble.

Consisting of more than 54,000 square-meters of connected LED screens, the enormous spherical venue can showcase just about anything in the world, at a scale and resolution that we haven’t seen before. Inside, the 18,000 seat venue also features a wraparound screen, as well as cutting-edge sound technology to produce a singular experience for every participant.

Though the venue doesn’t officially open until September, visitors to the area have been greeted by a number of test displays and showcases of the sphere’s technical ability. This July 4th had an event that previewed some of the technical and artistic wizardry that’s possible with such a canvas.

Take a look at the video below for a preview.

“While the building is designed by Populous, its screen has been developed by immersive content studio Sphere Studio with LED specialist SACO Technologies. The Fourth of July display was developed by Sphere Studios’ in-house creative team.”

-Dezeen