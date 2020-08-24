Corten Steel House Deep in the Ukrainian Forest

There’s something enchanting even about saying “deep in the Ukrainian forest”. Indeed, this stunning home is set far from civilization, and nestled halfway underground in a pristine forest. The sprawling home is clad in Corten steel, which weathers and rusts to a beautiful finish that gives it an organic look. A perforated mesh make up the wall and floor panels, allowing the native wild grape and ivy to weave their way through the surfaces in warm months. Designed by Sergey Makhno Architects , the three story home has floor to ceiling windows and an enormous glass roof to allow the natural beauty and light to pour in. Not necessarily a warm and cozy feel to this architecture, but surely a cohesive and impressive design and execution. Almost like the lair of a villain in a James Bond film, with good taste. Via DesignBoom: