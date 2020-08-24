Corten Steel House Deep in the Ukrainian Forest

August 24, 2020 0 Comments

There’s something enchanting even about saying “deep in the Ukrainian forest”.  Indeed, this stunning home is set far from civilization, and nestled halfway underground in a pristine forest.  The sprawling home is clad in Corten steel, which weathers and rusts to a beautiful finish that gives it an organic look.  A perforated mesh make up the wall and floor panels, allowing the native wild grape and ivy to weave their way through the surfaces in warm months.  Designed by Sergey Makhno Architects , the three story home has floor to ceiling windows and an enormous glass roof to allow the natural beauty and light to pour in.  Not necessarily a warm and cozy feel to this architecture, but surely a cohesive and impressive design and execution. Almost like the lair of a villain in a James Bond film, with good taste. Via DesignBoom:

ukrainian forest house moss and fog 13

A beautiful rock and water garden framed by the home’s own structure.

Corten steel home deep in the Ukrainian forest.

Nestled deep in the forest, with a full level underground.

A rounded reflecting pool showcases a spherical sculpture.

The Corten steel rusts and weathers to a lovely organic finish

ukrainian forest house moss and fog 5ukrainian forest house moss and fog 6

A modern home in the Ukrainian forest by Sergey Makhno Architects 

Sculptures located around the property give it a museum-like quality.

Perforated floor and wall panels allow for native plants to grow through in the warm months.

A modern home in the Ukrainian forest by Sergey Makhno Architects 

