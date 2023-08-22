Misty Purple Mornings Captured by Albert Dros

France is known for it’s fields of Lavender, but photographer Albert Dros wants to share the Netherland’s own purple fields. Warm, inviting fields of heather bloom in this Dutch country in the late summer months, bringing a purple hue to the landscape.

Better known for its fields of tulips, the Netherland’s fertile soil makes the heather grow in great quantities. Dros’ series A Purple Dream captures the dreamlike, misty mornings, and the lightly rolling hills of rural Netherlands.

See more of Dros’ beautiful work on his website.

Images © Copyright Albert Dros. Images used with artist’s permission.

When photographers think of my country they think of windmills, Amsterdam, and tulips. These are generally the most photographed subjects in the Netherlands. What they don’t know is that my country turns purple in August. It usually starts mid or early Augusts and lasts until the end of the month, and it turns a lot of areas completely purple. What am I talking about? The heather plants. Compare it to the France’s Lavender fields that start a couple of weeks earlier in July. The purple heather fields in the Netherlands are a dream for any landscape photographer. Combine them with mist and you’ve got yourself a dreamscape that looks like it popped straight out of a fairytale. -Albert Dros

