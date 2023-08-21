This Angular Modern Chalet In Utah Feels Like a Villain’s Lair, and It’s For Sale

For a cool $15 million dollars, you could be the owner of this super-modern, sleek and angular chalet on the hillsides of Powder Mountain in Utah.

Designed to feel like a ‘black diamond, the home is called The Dark Chalet, and is the work of renowned architect Tom Wiscombe, who is known for his sharp, angular work and expressive lines on buildings like the BMW World Museum in Munich.

The highly expressive home is full of angles and lines that feel futuristic, and also maybe a bit ominous, like the cold, cool home of a high-end movie villain.

Clad in black composite skin, the home sleekly integrates commercial-grade solar panels that produce 300% of the home’s energy needs, making this design eco-friendly as well as daring.

Check out the full listing on Sotheby’s.

The home’s interior features a dramatic waterfall-like fireplace, full of angles and a sense of movement.

Custom furniture with sleek lines fill the space, which has huge panorama windows of the beautiful mountain scenery outside.

Sleek linear lighting with smart LEDs provide customizable color and mood throughout the home.

An outdoor fireplace on the deck with minimal glass framing provide unobstructed views of the Powder Mountain terrain,

A rendering of the Dark Chalet in the winter, showing the home’s ski-in/ski-out capability.

Like this: Like Loading...