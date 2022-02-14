Move Over, Oatmilk. The Latest Dairy Alternative Milk Comes from Potatoes

First came cow’s milk. Then soy, rice, and almond milk came on the scene. A plethora of other nut milks joined the party, until oat milk took the spotlight a few years ago.

Now there’s another dairy alternative, this one in the form of potato milk! We had to do a double take, it seemed so out of the ordinary. But Dug, a premium entrant from Sweden promises delicious creamy taste, with a much smaller carbon footprint than traditional alternatives.

Via The Dieline:

“According to Dug, potato milk is particularly sustainable thanks to the fewer resources required to grow. According to an analysis of water usage in California, pistachios and almonds required 4.49 acre-feet of water per acre, while potatoes only required 2.9 acre-feet per acre. An acre-foot of water is enough to fill an eight-lane swimming pool.”

From Dug:

“DUG drinks aren’t made by simply squeezing potatoes. There’s a lot more to it. The secret method for making DUG drinks is a patented emulsion of potatoes and rapeseed oil developed by Professor Eva Tornberg at Lund University in Sweden. That’s what binds it all together to give DUG its genius qualities.

When we created DUG, it was super important to us to make sure you can use it just like any other milk. Whether you’re pouring it in your coffee or tea, baking or cooking, DUG will never separate. That makes it the perfect everyday alternative to any dairy or plant-based drink.”