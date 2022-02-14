Flash Frozen Flowers of Capetown

Happy Valentine’s Day, friends. We’re in love with flowers, whether they’re fresh or frozen.

Wanting to creatively showcase some of the flora around their native Capetown, South African photographers Bruce Boyd and Tharien Smith froze flowers in blocks of ice and captured pristine images of them underwater. The result is a unique snapshot, a paused moment that preserves the fresh vibrancy of the blooms.

Photographed at dawn, the photographers battle errant bubbles and bad lighting to capture just the moments, and their series Zero Degrees showcases their technical as well as artistic prowess. Great series. Via Colossal: