Mr. Trash Wheel Happily Cleans Up Baltimore’s Harbor

Created by Baltimore local John Kellett, the director of the Maritime Museum, Mr. Trash Wheel is a water wheel personified with eyes and a mission to clean up the harbor. Complete with a set of siblings named Professor Trash Wheel, Captain Trash Wheel, and Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, the craft are a necessary tool in helping to keep the waterways free of trash and debris.
Using water currents and solar power to collect trash, the device has a slow conveyor belt that won’t harm seabirds or other creatures, and helps to gather waste before it reaches the ocean. If only cleaning up trash could always be this charming.