Nature Blows Our Minds Again With Sighting of Rare Glass Octopus

Even if we do discover aliens on a distant planet someday, would they look as otherworldly as this amazing creature?

The glass octopus, or Vitreledonella richardi is a rare species with the only visible features being its optic nerve, eyeballs and digestive tract. It really is one of those examples of animal evolution that defies description.

Recently scientists from the Schmidt Ocean Institute sighted one on a 34-day journey to the Phoenix Islands Archipelago. They captured this amazingly detailed footage, showing just how intricate and magical this octopus is.

Yet another reason why we need to protect our oceans, and the amazing animals that call it home.

Via Colossal: