Shoes Worthy of an Olympian?

The 2020 (2021?) Olympic Games in Tokyo are going to be unlike any other. From strict Covid restrictions to limited (if any) spectators, it’s going to feel much less triumphant than in years past. But here’s hoping the athletes still put on a show.

Team USA will all take the podium in these unusual Nikes, a shoe called the Glide FlyEase Premium, which require no hands at all, but just a simple step into them.

Made with at least 20% recycled material, the sock-like shoe may be product placement, but it’s an interesting one, and one you can take home as well.

“This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste.”