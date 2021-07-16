Vollebak’s Garbage Sweater Made From Old Firefighter Suits and Bulletproof Vests

We have always been fascinated by Vollebak, making some of the most extreme (and sometimes absurd) clothing on the planet, but always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Their latest project is the Garbage Sweater, salvaging retired firefighter suits and bulletproof vests from the landfill, and repurposing them into a very, very tough piece of clothing.

Made from meta-aramid and para-aramid, these extremely durable, fire-resistant fibers are still highly functional, even after their service. Made in France, the articles are repurposed by Vollebak, made into soft yet tough sweaters.

This limited line is meant to show how waste material can be remade, and bring attention to the huge amount of clothing is thrown away every year.

Like all of their products, the Garbage Sweater isn’t cheap, at $495, but is built like a tank, and guaranteed.

“Landfill can become a source of raw materials

Around 100 billion new pieces of clothing are made each year. And by 2050 that number is likely to double. At the same time we’re dumping over 150 tons of clothing in landfill every minute. So if we want to change that we need to start figuring out how to make new clothes from the ones we already have. While lots of the materials we work with start life in a cutting-edge lab or out in nature, the Garbage Sweater comes from a huge pile of trash.”