Hide Your OREO Cookies from Prying Eyes With These Disguised Packages

That cookie thief that lives in your home is about to get thwarted with these clever new packages from OREO.

Disguised as a glove box car manual, a pack of t-shirts, an old cookbook or even a freezer pack of veggies, OREO has four ingenious ways for your cookies to hide in plain sight.

The side of the packages are disguised with other labeling, hiding the delicious cookie reality to go unnoticed.

