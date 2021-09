Film restorer Ricks Filmrestoration shares some remarkable footage of London during World War II, which has been stabilized, speed-corrected, colorized, and enhanced using artificial intelligence.

The result is strikingly hi-fidelity and crisp, something we’re not familiar with seeing from 80+ years ago.

Indeed, the footage itself is rare too, showing London before and during the blitz that destroyed many historical buildings.

Via MyModernMet: