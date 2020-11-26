Pieometry Explores the Visual Beauty of Pies

Lauren Ko didn’t set out to turn the world of pies on its head. But her creativity got the better of her, and now, she’s a worldwide personality, creating stunning desserts that are delicious and visually impressive.

Sharing her creations under the handle @lokokitchen, Ko has almost half a million followers, inspired by her pies that showcase all sorts of geometric wonder.

Her new book, Pieometry, dives into these impressive bakes, and shows the breadth of her creativity. It’d make a great gift for those that need some inspiration in the kitchen.

The Harper Collins published book is available for sale here. Photography by Ed Anderson.

Images used with publisher and artist’s permission.



