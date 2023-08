Loving these vibrant storage unit designs by Pavel Vetrov, which showcase playful colors and form.

With contrasting color drawers and cabinets, off-center shapes, and a sense of post-modernism, the furniture feels youthful and full of personality.

The Ukraine-based designer has a great sense of friendliness in his work, with rounded shapes and approachable designs that are modern but also welcoming.

See more of his work on Behance.

