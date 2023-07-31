Paul Reuben’s Pee-wee Herman Brought Whimsical Humor and Kindness to the Screen

fbpx
Featured Categories
3D
212 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
53 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
2 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
7 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
73 Posts
View Posts
Africa
5 Posts
View Posts
AI
22 Posts
View Posts
Animals
497 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
78 Posts
View Posts
Animation
20 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
981 Posts
View Posts
Art
2163 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
61 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
222 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
16 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
23 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
2 Posts
View Posts
Books
4 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
826 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
74 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
961 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Craft
336 Posts
View Posts
Culture
105 Posts
View Posts
Dance
1 Posts
View Posts
Design
2340 Posts
View Posts
DIY
5 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
807 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
52 Posts
View Posts
Drink
116 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
342 Posts
View Posts
Europe
48 Posts
View Posts
EV
82 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
164 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
51 Posts
View Posts
Food
332 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
49 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
244 Posts
View Posts
Future
1036 Posts
View Posts
Games
1 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
922 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
1 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
67 Posts
View Posts
History
309 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
131 Posts
View Posts
How To
148 Posts
View Posts
Humor
581 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
19 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
253 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
9 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
4 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
21 Posts
View Posts
life
874 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
22 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
1 Posts
View Posts
Moon
6 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
7 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
36 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Music
73 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
2 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1466 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
2 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
251 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
314 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1132 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
29 Posts
View Posts
Plants
42 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
949 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
10 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
1 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
90 Posts
View Posts
Science
401 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
762 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
64 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
2 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
552 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
352 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
8 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
829 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
472 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
14 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1069 Posts
View Posts
Trees
113 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3375 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
520 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
81 Posts
View Posts

Paul Reuben’s Pee-wee Herman Brought Whimsical Humor and Kindness to the Screen

Paul Reubens was an icon of 80s television, bringing a wacky sensibility and sense of wonder to kids and adults alike with Pee-wee Herman, a character that spawned various live shows, movies, and TV specials.

Beyond that, Reubens was a talented actor, portraying a range of characters across the screen. Many of these smaller roles helped add nuance and depth to movies, from Blow to Blues Brothers, to Flight of the Navigator.

While Pee-wee Herman was undoubtedly silly, his brand of goofy humor was also steeped in a sense of kindness and inclusivity, which is rare in today’s comedy.

Reubens died this week at age 70, after a long and private battle with cancer.

 

 

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness”

-Paul Reuben’s friends and family.

 

Reubens prepared a statement for after his death, addressing his friends and fans from around the world:

 

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens wrote. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Related Topics

A beautifully curated visual design and inspiration blog. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: