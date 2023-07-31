Paul Reuben’s Pee-wee Herman Brought Whimsical Humor and Kindness to the Screen

Paul Reubens was an icon of 80s television, bringing a wacky sensibility and sense of wonder to kids and adults alike with Pee-wee Herman, a character that spawned various live shows, movies, and TV specials.

Beyond that, Reubens was a talented actor, portraying a range of characters across the screen. Many of these smaller roles helped add nuance and depth to movies, from Blow to Blues Brothers, to Flight of the Navigator.

While Pee-wee Herman was undoubtedly silly, his brand of goofy humor was also steeped in a sense of kindness and inclusivity, which is rare in today’s comedy.

Reubens died this week at age 70, after a long and private battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness” -Paul Reuben’s friends and family.

Reubens prepared a statement for after his death, addressing his friends and fans from around the world:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens wrote. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Like this: Like Loading...