Rare Victorian Fireplace Screen Made With Taxidermy Hummingbirds

This rare, unusual, and dare we say bizarre Victorian artifact is most definitely one-of-a-kind, the world over.

The 19th century hummingbird fire screen is adorned with dozens of real, taxidermy hummingbirds, exquisitely restored, and created by Henry Ward, famed for his taxidermy art. Meant for when fires are not in use, the screen is wildly unique and beautiful, something we can clearly say we’ve never seen before. Via Uncrate:

From 1st Dibs, available at $353,629.73: