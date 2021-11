Let’s just say, you don’t order a $45, 3.4 pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie with a straight face. You probably do it with a smirk, or an evil, this-is-extremely-naughty-but-I’m-doing-it-anyway smile.

It seems as though adults are all kids (or chubby kids) at heart, as this novelty dessert completely sold out within hours of it being released.

If digging into an oversized, enormous peanut butter and chocolate candy sends your heart or stomach aflutter, you’ll probably have to make one yourself.