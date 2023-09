The world of M.C. Escher comes to life in this larger-than-life surrealist design for a series of guesthouses in Guilin, China.

A series of wild staircases bring you into a make believe world, transporting your senses. We love the way the color of the walls and recessed lighting enhances the experience.

Designed by firm studio 10, the sense of wonder is pretty impressive, as well as stylish. Via DesignMilk:

