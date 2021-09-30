Rolls Royce…Rolls into the Electric Era

It was 121 years ago that Charles Rolls himself described why electric cars are the perfect platform for a sublime ride and experience.

“The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.”

It’s astonishing and sad that it took well over a century before the promise of electric cars came to fruition, but we’re glad that era is finally upon us.

Rolls Royce announced their first full EV this week, called Spectre, and made it official that their entire lineup will be electrified by 2030.

It’s a natural fit for the ultra-luxury automaker, where silent, powerful and beautifully appointed vehicles are expected.

The Spectre was shown in a camouflaged, teased manner, wrapped in a skin that hid its details, yet shouted its aspirations. We’re expecting the full car’s reveal in the next several months.

Via Electrek:

” Spectre encapsulates this atmosphere to perfection. It evokes an omen or portent of great magnitude — it presages a fundamental change in our familiar earthly matrix. Rolls-Royce, the most revered and historic name in the history of luxury and automotive endeavour, is imminently about to introduce an electric car.

The name suits the car perfectly. A silent, menacing creation. Powerful and edgy, but in profile, smooth, sleek and elegant. “