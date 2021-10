Think of all the times the moon has featured in movies. It’s a mainstay of romantic scenes, and it’s great to see it referenced so idyllically.

Cut together by Israeli filmmaker Ariel Avissar , we see classic movie moments from both animated live action classics, all featuring giant supermoon shots.

Set to Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon, it’s a perfect song to splice these memorable moments to. Can you name all of the films referenced?