Simple Relaxing Series of Zen Dogs

Alex Cearns has captured dogs in moments of lovely bliss, giving us the impression of pure, quiet zen. In an active dog’s life, quiet moments can seem fleeting, so there’s something special about these blissed-out captures. Via BP:
Beauty, design, and visual inspiration, everyday.
Alex Cearns has captured dogs in moments of lovely bliss, giving us the impression of pure, quiet zen. In an active dog’s life, quiet moments can seem fleeting, so there’s something special about these blissed-out captures. Via BP: