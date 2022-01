In this stylized, subtle cinemagraph series for Montblanc, we see a carefully curated and arranged collection of items, from plants to keepsakes, to the lovely orange of the Montblanc leathergoods. All things appear still, until you notice the subtle movement in some of the images, which helps bring the scenes alive. Created by Simone Bramante and Cinzia Bolognesi, the simplicity of the movements and the stylized decor make for a memorable series. Via Behance: