Sleek Modernist Home Perched Above Scenic Lake Michigan Vista

Northern Michigan is full of amazing vistas and unexpected beauty, especially if you’re not familiar with the Great Lakes.

Leelanau County is amongst the very prettiest, full of orchards, wineries and rolling sand dunes, all surrounded by the massive beauty of Lake Michigan.

For modern architecture lovers, there’s an amazing opportunity to purchase a home overlooking much of this beauty. The Evenfall house is a sleek minimalist design, full of beautiful finishes, perched over a cliffside view of the lake. With 325 feet of private waterfront, you can look out at gorgeous sunsets over one of the world’s largest freshwater lakes.

The home is full of modern amenities, eco-friendly touches, and has a world class view. Offered for $1.8 million dollars.