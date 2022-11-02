Curious and Clever Editorial Design from Javier Jaén

Spanish designer Javier Jaén is prolific in the world of editorial design, able to convey complex concepts with concise, funny, and impressive visuals. It’s a skillset not many designers have, yet Jaén’s work has graced the cover of countless magazines and newspapers around the world, showing how seemingly effortlessly the ideas come to him.

Javier has produced work for The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Time, Harvard University, National Geographic, Greenpeace, Penguin Random House, UNESCO, Camper and Louis Vuitton, among others.

Images used with artist’s permission.

“His is a symbolic, playful language, and he looks for narrative scenarios and aesthetics in close context, related to the everyday experience.”