Sleek, Sculptural Clogs Are 3D Printed and Minimal

3D printing is going to have a big impact on the way we dress, and we’re seeing that in a number of fashion pieces, from hats to jewelry, and footwear.

We love the sleek minimalism of these clogs, called the Modular Mule. The ribbed texture lend a sense of movement and grace, while the chunky soles have a speckled, cork-like look to them. Able to be worn as a clog or ‘mule’, the shoes are versatile and could be dressed up or down easily.

Designed by Charles Birshaw, you can sign up on his website for a limited release of the 3D printed shoes.

Via Yanko Design: