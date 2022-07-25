Stay in “The Godfather” Mansion in New York

Not only is The Godfather considered one of the best movies of all time, but it created a fascinating world that went on to influence dozens of other movies in a similar genre.

Movie fans can now live out their mobster dreams by renting Vito Corleone’s iconic Staten Island mansion.

Available for one 30-day stay, the 1930s mansion is surprisingly tasteful, with plenty of room for your entire family. It’s renting for the very reasonable $50/night.

And although the exterior was the only part of the home used for the 1972 classic film, you can still post up at the stately office desk and pretend you’re the big boss.

Via Airbnb: