Sleek, Futuristic Roberto Lane House in Bel-Air For Sale

This super sleek and futurist home in Bel-Air stands apart from the stately mansions and celebrity gated communities. Looking like a cross section of a Star Trek ship, the home features lines that are supposedly automotive inspired, and created using CNC machine milling.

The 7,440 square foot home would seem enormous in most places, but fits its corner lot surprisingly well, featuring three elaborate levels, dramatic interior features, and luxury finishes.

A 16-foot cantilevered second floor, movie theater, swimming pool and more make it just about as posh as can be expected from its $16,500,000 list price.

If you end up purchasing the home, we kindly request an invite. See more on Compass Realty.