Amazing Destinations You Should Visit If You’re Obsessed With Sharks

If you’re shark obsessed, then you need to check out these amazing destinations! These places are perfect for shark enthusiasts of all levels of interest. From shark diving to shark watching, this article has got you covered! So pack your bags and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime!

The Gulf Of California

The west coast of the United States is filled with areas holding many different shark species. If you’re lucky, you may just encounter the leopard shark for which many tourists visit this area. Seeing this creature in real life is way different from your typical encounter in an aquarium. The best way to see the leopard sharks is by scuba diving with a group that knows where they congregate.

Although this body of water is adjacent to the Pacific Ocean, the two couldn’t be more different. The Gulf is much warmer and calmer than the open ocean and as a result, it’s home to many different species of fish, turtles, and yes, even sharks! Whale sharks are the biggest attraction here but you’re also likely to see hammerheads, makos, and great whites if you’re lucky. Swimming with these giants is an experience you won’t soon forget!

Oahu, Hawaii

Apart from the chill atmosphere and surfing waves, Hawaii is also famous for its shark sighting. Oahu is the third largest island in Hawaii and is home to many different types of sharks. While most people think of tiger sharks when they hear about Oahu, there are actually a variety of other sharks that can be found here including sandbar sharks, great hammerhead sharks, and even whale sharks!

So, if you’re obsessed with these creatures of the sea, Oahu should definitely be on your list of places to visit. Not only will you have a chance to see some amazing animals, but you’ll also get to enjoy all that Hawaii has to offer!

Cancun, Mexico

Central America is a top destination for adventure travelers, and Cancun is one of the most popular destinations in the region. It’s is known for its beautiful beaches, clear turquoise waters, and abundance of marine life. The area is also home to some of the world’s most popular scuba diving sites.

If you love sharks, Cancun is a must-visit destination. There are several species of sharks that can be found in these waters, including bull sharks, nurse sharks, and great hammerhead sharks. Cancun is one of the best places in the world to see sharks in their natural habitat.

Whether you’re a seasoned scuba diver or you’re just looking to snorkel with some friendly fish, this place is an amazing place to explore the underwater world.

Nassau, Bahamas

The Bahamas are attractive to tourists for a number of reasons. These are the following:

The Bahamas are a chain of 700 islands, cays, and islets that start just 50 miles off the coast of Florida.

The islands are known for their clear turquoise waters which make for great snorkeling and diving experiences.

Nassau, the capital city of The Bahamas, is located on New Providence Island and is home to some amazing coral reefs.

One of the main reasons people visit Nassau though is to see sharks! Shark Week might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get up close and personal with these incredible creatures. There are a number of operators in Nassau that offer shark encounters, so you’re sure to find one that suits you.

Oslob, Philippines

The sea surrounding the Oslob municipality in the Philippines is teeming with whale sharks! It has become a premier destination to see these majestic creatures up close for the many people who love these animals.

If you’re looking for an amazing and unique experience, Oslob is definitely the place to go. There’s nothing quite like getting up close and personal with these gentle giants of the sea.

For example, at Oslob’s Sumilon Island, you can snorkel with whale sharks! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with these incredible animals.

If you’re looking for an amazing travel destination that will leave you with unforgettable memories, Oslob is definitely the place for you. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head on over to Oslob, Philippines!

Bodufolhudhoo, Maldives

Another tropical paradise worth seeing if you’re a shark enthusiast is Bodufolhudhoo in the Maldives. This island is known for its abundance of reef sharks, which you can snorkel with or simply admire from the shore. You might even see some whale sharks if you’re lucky! Bodufolhudhoo is also a great place to relax and soak up the sun, so it’s the perfect spot to visit if you want to get away from it all and enjoy some time in nature.

Viti Levu, Fiji

Fiji is beloved because of its crystal clear water, lush rainforests, and stunning beaches. Viti Levu is the largest of Fiji’s islands and is home to the capital city of Suva. Viti Levu is an excellent destination for those who want to see sharks in their natural habitat.

While there are plenty of resorts and hotels on Viti Levu, we recommend staying at Beqa Lagoon Resort. The resort offers shark dives where you can get up close and personal with these incredible creatures. If you’re not interested in diving, you can also go on a shark safari where you’ll be able to see sharks from the safety of a boat.

Gascoyne, Australia

Australia is home to a lot of unique land animals, but it’s also famous for the shark bay located in Gascoyne. It’s a great place to visit if you’re obsessed with sharks. You can find more than just great white sharks here. There are also whale sharks, tiger sharks, and mako sharks. You can even go swimming with them! If you’re not interested in swimming with the sharks, you can still enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife of Gascoyne from the safety of the shore.

There are plenty of other activities to do in Gascoyne besides shark watching. You can go hiking, camping, fishing, or birdwatching. No matter what your interests are, Gascoyne has something for everyone to enjoy.

Sharks are amazing creatures worth checking from close and what better place to start looking for them than The Gulf of California. You can stay close to this area by visiting Hawaii or Cancun or going south to the Bahamas. Oslob in the Philippines is also a fan-favorite place for shark enthusiasts just like Bodofulhodho in the Maldives. You could also go to Fiji or check out shark bay in Australia. Have fun!