We’re fascinated by glass, and the myriad shapes, forms, and colors it can take.

Artist Alex Gabriel Bernstein pushes the boundaries of what glass can do, with his series Diamonds, Discs and Half Moons. We see iridescent colors colliding with textures that feel like stone and sand. The swooping forms feel magical and alive, and the way light penetrates and illuminates the textured glass forms is really wondrous.

Images © Copyright Alex Gabriel Bernstein

