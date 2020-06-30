Sunrises From a Small Window Painted Onto the New York Times

As global quarantines go, New York City has it harder than most, with tight quarters, and an initial Covid-19 outbreak that ranked as there worst in the entire world.

As creative New Yorkers do, they make the best of it. For Sho Shibuya, that meant painting a sunrise each morning as seen from his small city apartment window. His canvas is the front page of the daily New York Times, a very fitting and unique vessel for the paintings.

We see a full-length New York Times front cover with a window-sized representation of the day’s sunrise, in beautiful ombré shades of blue, orange and black. A really poignant project, and also a lovely time capsule for an unprecedented 2020.