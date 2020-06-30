Sunrises From a Small Window Painted Onto the New York Times

June 30, 2020

As global quarantines go, New York City has it harder than most, with tight quarters, and an initial Covid-19 outbreak that ranked as there worst in the entire world.

As creative New Yorkers do, they make the best of it. For Sho Shibuya, that meant painting a sunrise each morning as seen from his small city apartment window. His canvas is the front page of the daily New York Times, a very fitting and unique vessel for the paintings.

We see a full-length New York Times front cover with a window-sized representation of the day’s sunrise, in beautiful ombré shades of blue, orange and black. A really poignant project, and also a lovely time capsule for an unprecedented 2020.

104206256_255505649207850_4438318265357274125_n104294300_1421843228025926_33880847258093692_n104461941_2615597625373588_6141602820539596417_nsho-shibuya-sunrises-from-a-small-window-the-new-york-times-cover104112418_699622807528929_882448352299238170_n103939678_297679474740961_7945246015602840527_n103292827_1652097281646146_2380815573158528052_n103925565_1901879543281908_3349162686157248083_n

