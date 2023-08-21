The All-Electric Lamborghini Lanzador Will Have Peak Power Of Over One Megawatt

It’s no surprise that Lamborghini’s first entrant into the all-electric world would be a monster of design and performance. Named the Lanzador, the muscular and angular GT has all the hallmarks of Lamborghini’s other supercars, although this one does it all with all-electric power.

And boy, does it have power. Featuring electric motors on each wheel, the Lanzador has maximum power output of one-megawatt, an insane figure that is the equivalent of 1,341 horsepower.

Official figures for range and speed aren’t offered yet, and the car won’t actually hit the road until 2027 at the earliest. But the design feels on target with what an electric supercar should be.

The aggressive haunches and sharp angles on the exterior are paired with a highly sculptural interior, featuring a driver cockpit with dramatic lighting, switches and future-forward technology.

