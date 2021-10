Embroidery can take many forms, as we’ve covered in the past. But we haven’t seen the level of detail or intricacy that Meredith Woolnough imbues in her work. Creating stunning sculptural pieces, we see vibrant collections of coral and other natural items, full of color and texture, almost feeling alive.

Colossal takes a look at Woolnough’s body of work, which elevates the art of embroidery, and celebrates these lovely organic forms.