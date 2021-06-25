Incredible Landscape Embroidery by Katrin Vates

Embroidery artist Katrin Vates has opened our eyes to all the ways the art form can be used. While embroidery can often seem kitsch or amateur, Vates elevates it by creating detailed, subtle landscapes, complete with soft foliage and cloudy skies.

The level of detail and intricacy in the work is admirable, each of her many landscapes taking dozens of hours to complete.

From dense fall foliage colors to detailed gardens with moss and flowers, we are amazed by her skill using nothing but needle and thread.

