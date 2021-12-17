The First 3D Printed Home From Raw Earth

3D printing has come a long way in the last two decades, from printing small, keychain-like trinkets to now 3D printing metal, large mechanical pieces, and even structures.

We’ve posted about a 3D printed neighborhood before, which explores low-cost housing. This new design pushes the eco-friendly focus of the technology using a process called Tecla, which stands for Technology and Clay.

The advancement is that the 3D printing uses materials in situ to print, versus bringing raw materials in. This obviously saves on speed, cost, and carbon footprint. Formed from earth and clay at the building site, the prototype was constructed in only 200 hours in Ravenna, Italy.

Created by Mario Cucinella Architects and Wasp, Italy’s leading 3D printing company, the home has a unique rounded exterior that feels historic and futuristic all at once.

The interior is warmly organic and inviting, the textured walls and earth colors resembling terra cotta, with large circular skylights that let in natural light.

A great prototype for what might be the future of building.

Via It’s Nice That

Tecla house (Copyright © Mario Cucinella Architects and WASP, 2021). Photos by Iago Corazza.