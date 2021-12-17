Vanessa Mckeown’s Laughable Moments

Smile more, will ya?

That seems to be the M.O. behind Vanessa Mckeown’s delightful absurdity. Her mashup images combine objects in nonsensical yet logical ways.

From taps pouring pasta to skinny baguette legs, we see her creative and humorous range. Always cleanly created and beautifully photographed, there’s a studio quality that adds a plausibility to these moments. Thankfully she offers prints of her work, so you can add some needed levity and humor to your home.

See much more of her hilarious creations on her website and Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.