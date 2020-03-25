The Floating, Multi Dimensional Painting of Cinta Vidal

There’s something highly compelling in the work of Spanish painter Cinta Vidal. It could be the multi-dimensional nature of her figures, existing on a myriad of planes and directions, like an Escher drawing. It could be the warm colors, painted on wood, balanced to have just the right level of white space and figure. Either way, we’re drawn to it, and the fascinating way the art pulls you in, to examine the scenes in detail. Despite them existing in a surrealist world, we don’t feel alienated or distant. Instead, we want to jump into the scenes, and take a stroll through the imaginative landscapes. Really lovely work.

