Elegant Washington State Home Embodies Welcoming Modernism

March 24, 2020 0 Comments

6602e845bdb52a8420a169ddb19d7f78d42cc04b_original

This large, modern house by architect Cutler Anderson has the clean, rectilinear lines that to us, embodies modern design perfectly. Befitting the Pacific Northwest, the house is in an area called Beaux Arts Village, and sits on a site that integrates five old growth Douglas Fir trees, as well as 1,100 feet of beachfront on Lake Washington.

The expansive glass and open floor plan incorporates two wings, with tasteful furnishings and extensive, custom wood paneling and cabinetry. Horizontal brickwork help accentuate the linear flow of the home. Clean, elegant modernism in this 5,500 square foot package doesn’t come cheap, however. Currently listed for just over $5,000,000.

beaux-arts-house-1beaux-arts-house-2beaux-arts-house-3beaux-arts-house-4beaux-arts-house-5beaux-arts-house-6beaux-arts-house-7e020d890a199d44f3869fa47ed63daddbbbbd21b_originalf097237f83b8fa3ab17d247b2880a26f12c0cfc0_originalffe475efbe52c0937b65850c99f44c2c4fb2658b_originalad60297832d848279d294306e88f6656115f6ef0_originalb5fbe1b39594fc34f99eb2fd5d580479b8f13aa7_original1a5714896460ebb612e0c4f0f6c8dc7600fac92c_original1db4c158ef06845a463f3519e0b8f526719f55dd_original31cfa5849ab46378ec0baa2094bc6a425f85e75a_original

