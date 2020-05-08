The Golden Fields of Tuscany

Italy’s famed golden hills are captured with beautiful aerials by photographer Gábor Nagy. With dramatic sweeping views, and unique vertical perspectives, Nagy shows us the neatly planted fields and tall thin shadows from the Mediterranean Cypress trees.

Photographed in the Val D’Orcia region of Tuscany, we see a calm and tranquil Italian countryside, a picturesque autumn scene that feels very zen. It’s a place we’d very much like to spend time in.

Photographs used with artist permission.

I spent a few memorable days in Pienza at the end of October, 2017. I visited this extraordinary region to capture the unbeatable vibes of the Tuscan autumn with my cameras and of course I wasn’t disappointed. Sometimes I felt like I fly above an infinit yellow sea formed by tenous dry waves of sand and rocks. -Gábor Nagy