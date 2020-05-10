Sifakas Lemurs Pogo Their Way Around

The PBS/BBC show Spy In the Wild uses cleverly disguised and camouflaged cameras to capture wildlife in its natural, undisturbed state.

This clip shows the Sifaka lemur and their delightful and amusing way of getting across the ground. Adapted to life climbing and leaping from tree-to-tree, the Sifakas aren’t great at walking on all fours, so they’ve resorted to a kind of pogo-like hopping when on the ground.

Captured using a wildly creative chameleon robot camera, we see these unique lemurs and their equally unique movement habits in the wild. Via Laughing Squid: