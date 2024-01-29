The Optimistic Futurism of Space Artist Robert McCall

Robert McCall was an artist working in the 20th century, known more widely for his optimistic, impressive space art.

With murals gracing the walls of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Disney, and more, McCall’s art remains some of the finest artistic futurism, giving us a sense of what might come to pass in future decades.

His work blended an artistic vision with a forward-looking perspective on technology, space, and the future of humanity. He was renowned for his ability to visualize and artistically interpret the realm of space exploration, including fanciful aspects that engineers and planners hadn’t thought of yet.

His paintings and murals often depicted spacecraft, astronauts, and celestial scenes, with craft landing on Mars, and even floating cities and underwater habitats.

Take a look at some of our favorites of his below. For more on McCall, visit his estate’s website, which features galleries of his artwork.

Images © Copyright Robert McCall Studios.

McCall’s work extended to the entertainment industry, where he contributed to the visual development of major science fiction films, including Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey”. That film remains one of the most beloved visions of outer space in film history.

His visions show an optimistic world (or worlds) where our future is bright and amazing things can happen.

The level of detail and scale in the artwork is impressive as well.

Entire floating cities are visualized, complete with rainbows in the background.

A NASA planetary landing looks not too unrealistic.

His work blended an artistic vision with a forward-looking perspective on technology, space, and the future of humanity.

McCall’s work inspired those that worked in the space industry, as well as the general public.

Greenhouses on Mars, anyone?

A wide array of things to unpack in this painting.

For more fascinating retro-futuristic art, check out posts here and here.

Like this: Like Loading...