The Peaceful Pacific Northwest

Before we called the Pacific Northwest our home, we hadn’t visited, and didn’t have much knowledge of the region. Its massive, towering trees, the dramatic landscapes rising out of fertile farmland, the rough and wild coasts.

But once we set up shop, it’s become hard to feel at home anywhere else. There seems to be an inherent wildness that is infectious. Vienna, Austria-based photographer Lukas Furlan may not share a zip code with us, but his images perfectly illustrate the peaceful nature that embody the Pacific Northwest landscapes.

Below are some beautiful photographs taken in the mountains, along the coast, and the stunning Crater Lake, giving you a glimpse of some of the wonders in store in the upper left of your map. Be sure to check out Furlan’s Instagram and Behance page for more great nature photography

Photographs used with artist’s permission.