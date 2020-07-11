Creative Cardboard – Finalists in the Dezeen + Samsung Out of the Box Competition

If you’re anything like us, this pandemic and the ensuing quarantine has us buying much more online, meaning that the cardboard piles up. Recycling it is one thing, but creatively reusing it is even better. The Dezeen x Samsung Out of the Box Competition is a great way to get creative with that stack of cardboard you have at home. The $20,000 prize money definitely helped motivate entries as well.
Below are number of the finalists, and their brilliant ways of repurposing cardboard into furniture, toys, desk organizers, and toys. Some really amazing designs and creativity on display. We’ll let you know when the final winner is announced.
The 15 Finalists
Amplephone amplifier by Pushan Panda San Francisco, USA
Alex sofa table by Nina Nechaeva and Aleksey Stelmakh Moscow, Russia
Blast Off Club House by Olga Tesler Los Angeles, USA
Endangered Animals by Sarah Willemart and Matthieu Muller of Studio Fantasio Waterloo, Belgium
Gio container by Francesco Pierazzi Architects London, UK
Kibe storage unit by Revaz Berdzenishvili Stockholm, Sweden
Kinoko Table by Georgia Kasmin and Frank Lin London, UK
Magnuss by Dan White and James Allerton of The Cube Concept Teddington, UK
Postcard Planter Series by Koji Yamaura Mountainview, USA
Sneaker Rack by Loong Jin Yoong of Convoy Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Tessellate by Abigail Whitelow London, UK
The Rider rocking horse by André Cardoso Braga, Portugal
The Soban tables by Kiyong Lee and Yejin Kim of beFormative Seoul, South Korea