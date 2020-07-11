Creative Cardboard – Finalists in the Dezeen + Samsung Out of the Box Competition

July 11, 2020 0 Comments

If you’re anything like us, this pandemic and the ensuing quarantine has us buying much more online, meaning that the cardboard piles up. Recycling it is one thing, but creatively reusing it is even better.  The Dezeen x Samsung Out of the Box Competition is a great way to get creative with that stack of cardboard you have at home. The $20,000 prize money definitely helped motivate entries as well.

Below are number of the finalists, and their brilliant ways of repurposing cardboard into furniture, toys, desk organizers, and toys.  Some really amazing designs and creativity on display. We’ll let you know when the final winner is announced.

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist_dezeen_hero-scaled

The 15 Finalists

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Amplephone_dezeen_01-scaled

Amplephone amplifier by Pushan Panda
San Francisco, USA

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Alex_dezeen_01-scaled

Alex sofa table by Nina Nechaeva and Aleksey Stelmakh
Moscow, Russia

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Blast-Off-Club-House_dezeen_01-scaled

Blast Off Club House by Olga Tesler
Los Angeles, USA

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Endangered-Animals_dezeen_01-scaled

Endangered Animals by Sarah Willemart and Matthieu Muller of Studio Fantasio
Waterloo, Belgium

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Gio_dezeen_01-scaled

Gio container by Francesco Pierazzi Architects
London, UK

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Kibe_dezeen_01-scaled-2

Kibe storage unit by Revaz Berdzenishvili
Stockholm, Sweden

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Kinoko-Table_dezeen_01-scaled

Kinoko Table by Georgia Kasmin and Frank Lin
London, UK

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Magnuss_dezeen_01-scaled

Magnuss by Dan White and James Allerton of The Cube Concept
Teddington, UK

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Postcard-Planter-Series_dezeen_01-scaled

Postcard Planter Series by Koji Yamaura
Mountainview, USA

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Sneaker-Rack_dezeen_01-scaled

Sneaker Rack by Loong Jin Yoong of Convoy
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Tessellate_dezeen_01-scaled

Tessellate by Abigail Whitelow
London, UK

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-The-Rider_dezeen_01-scaled

The Rider rocking horse by André Cardoso
Braga, Portugal

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-The-Soban_dezeen_01-scaled

The Soban tables by Kiyong Lee and Yejin Kim of beFormative
Seoul, South Korea

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Toolbox_dezeen_01-scaled

Toolbox by Joseph I’Anson
London, UK

Samsung-Out-of-the-Box-Competition-shortlist-Twist_dezeen_01-scaled

Twist basket by Akhil Kumar
Mumbai, India

Advertisements
CategoriesArchitecture, Art/Design, Craft, Eco-Friendly, Furniture, Packaging Design, Sculpture, Stuff, Uncategorized
Tags, , , , , , , ,