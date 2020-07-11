Creative Cardboard – Finalists in the Dezeen + Samsung Out of the Box Competition

If you’re anything like us, this pandemic and the ensuing quarantine has us buying much more online, meaning that the cardboard piles up. Recycling it is one thing, but creatively reusing it is even better. The Dezeen x Samsung Out of the Box Competition is a great way to get creative with that stack of cardboard you have at home. The $20,000 prize money definitely helped motivate entries as well.

Below are number of the finalists, and their brilliant ways of repurposing cardboard into furniture, toys, desk organizers, and toys. Some really amazing designs and creativity on display. We’ll let you know when the final winner is announced.