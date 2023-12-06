Edible Gingerbread Camera Prints Vintage Instax Images

Even in our age of super-hi-res digital photography, there’s a strong movement that prefers tactile, low-tech photos that feel grainy, moody, and emotional.

Vancouver-based photographer Dmitri Tcherbadji takes this concept to a holiday extreme with his gingerbread-enclosed Instax Camera, complete with fanciful icing. Indeed, even the lens is topped with a sugar candy coating, giving the images a throwback, hazy appearance. The camera’s exterior made of gingerbread resembles the Brownie cameras of decades past.

Tcherbadji runs the website Lens Culture, which reviews old cameras, making him the perfect fit for such an esoteric, edible exercise.

Check out the images below, giving a nostalgic vibe that makes us hungry for the past. Lucky for us, the camera can be eaten if we get too hungry.

Via DesignBoom:

“Once the photographer is finished capturing images using the custom edible film camera, they can slowly peel off and crack the gingerbread cookies to munch on as snacks when hunger strikes.

They can also lick off the icing like ice cream and thaw the sugar candy lens in their mouth like a delectable dessert. Afterward, they can pocket the Instax Square photos the device printed out and keep the camera’s body for their next shooting adventure.”

