The World’s Most Expensive Car

Car auctions often reach dizzying heights, but none as high as one held in the last month, which saw one of two existing Mercedes prototypes sold to the highest bidder. This pristine, 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is a work of art, and now has the title of the most expensive car in the entire world.

When the hammer came down, the price had reached $143 million, far eclipsing the previous record, and showing just how sought after this classic car is.

And lest you think this money could be better spent, the auction proceeds will go to the Mercedes Benz Fund, which will provide scholarships for young people studying environmental science.

Learn more from Mercedes:

The exquisite Mercedes 300 SLR coupe, which sold for over three times the previous most expensive record.

“We are proud that we can contribute with our historical collection to this initiative connecting the past with the future of engineering and decarbonisation technology,”

-Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Heritage