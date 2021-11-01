Three Easy Ways to Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

With saving the planet, quite rightly, at the forefront of many people’s minds, plenty of us are looking to make any changes we can to make a difference. There are plenty of big changes that can be made, but if that feels daunting, don’t worry – it’s better to do something than nothing at all. So, whilst these small steps might not feel like you’re doing much, if everyone did them, that would be a huge collective improvement.

Here, we take a look at some of the easy things you can do to get you started.

Choose eco-friendly cleaning products

This is an easy way to make an impact, and doesn’t need to involve visiting multiple stores or buying really expensive products. Take a careful look at what you’re buying, and avoid harsh chemicals. Not only will this be better for the environment, it can also be better for anyone who has sensitive skin or allergies.

Products should be labelled clearly with a sticker, so look out for green product certifications such as Green Seal, UL Laboratories environmental product declaration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s safer choice label.

If you don’t do your own cleaning, but instead hire a cleaning service, then talk to them about what they can do to help, as well. It may be that they are happy to use your eco-friendly products, or they have an eco-friendly product range themselves that you can opt for. Just make sure to discuss this with your cleaner beforehand, so you’re both clear about who is providing which items.

Reduce your plastic waste

It is estimated that there are 8 million tons of plastic going into the ocean each year, which is equivalent to around 57,000 blue whales. Whilst recycling is a really great way to process and handle plastic, reducing your plastic waste in the first place is even better, because if everyone did this, it would reduce the amount of plastic being made.

Take a look at the products that you use, and see where you can reduce your plastic usage. For example, why not buy fruit and vegetables loose, rather than in bags, or find a zero waste store, where you bring your own jars to take the products home in, thus reducing the need for plastic packaging? If you don’t live close to one of these shops, there are plenty that offer plastic-free delivery.

Consider your heating and lighting

If it’s manageable for you, why not consider switching to a renewable energy supplier, or get a smart meter installed? Having this option will mean that you only heat the house when you need to, and avoid both huge energy bills and wasted heat. Some options also allow you to turn on the heating from an app, meaning that you can warm the house as you’re heading home.

For an easy change to your lighting, switch to energy efficient or LED bulbs, depending on what level of brightness you need. These bulbs both use less electricity and don’t need to be replaced as often as traditional bulbs, meaning that you’re both reducing your electricity usage and your waste.