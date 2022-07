Tiffany lamps are famous for their intricate stained glass shades, made since 1893. Their colorful glass shades create vibrant glows on a desktop or table.

Artist Ella Hawkins has taken this iconic look, and recreated specific stained glass shade patterns in cookie form. The deliciously intricate cookies are iced to look identical to a number of the lamps, matching the color of the glass and lead binder.

Too tasty to eat?

Via Design You Trust: