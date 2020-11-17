Timelapse Videos Show How Much Our Houseplants Move in a Day

Houseplants maybe don’t get the love they deserve. From filtering our air to lowering our blood pressure, there are a host of reasons why houseplants are a great part of a beautiful home.

But maybe you think they just sit still all day? Not so, it seems. Thanks to some handy time-lapse video, we see that houseplants are actually quite active, stretching, bending, twirling and moving throughout the day.

And while they may not move fast enough for us to see with the naked eye, it’s nice to know they’re getting their daily movement in as well. Check out the active plants below.