Minimalist Children’s Wooden Space Toys

Huzi is a company making minimal and simple children’s toys, but with great design and functionality.

Their line of space toys are made of geometric wood shapes, and have magnets to snap the pieces together. We love the warm shapes and minimalist design, something you’ll be proud to put on your child’s shelf, without need for batteries, lights, and ugly plastic bits.

From Huzi:

We believe in less but better.

Not the forgettable plastic toys, blinking lights,or complicated

electronics. Instead we make simple, modern toys that last. Full of

stories and imagination. To be enjoyed today and treasured

tomorrow, these are toys you will keep for good.

By making toys with better values, we hope they will become a

lasting part of your life and a meaningful part of your story.