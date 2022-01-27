The Most Popular Houseplants in Every Country

Houseplants are more popular than ever, and it’s great to see so many people build their verdant collections.

Enter any modern day home and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve accidentally wandered into a greenhouse or botanical garden. Such is the houseplant boom, homes are being transformed into urban oases, with small, tall and sprawling houseplants at the forefront.

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, introducing houseplants to homes can improve air quality, overall wellbeing and productivity. Making them both pretty and practical.

But are some houseplants more popular than others?

The HouseFresh team set out to find out. By heading to the digital plant-life shrine of Instagram, they were able to discover a seed-list of the 230 most-instagrammed houseplants across the globe. They then gathered the monthly Google search volumes for each botanical name in each country, using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer.

With data in hand, the HouseFresh designers created a series of global and continental maps, displaying each country’s favourite houseplant in all of its glory.

Here’s a preview of the 3D rendered world map, featuring each country’s favourite houseplant:

Via NeoMam: