Barbara Franc’s Found Object Animals

Found object art can either be exciting and feel novel, or can look like badly put-together junk. Barbara Franc‘s work clearly falls into the first category.
Her keen eye and sense of animal movement and form inform the look of these creatures, made from papier-mâché, wire, fabric, and other found items.
The London-based artist is prolific, creating large series of animals that feel poised and full of life, despite their makeup of castaway items. We especially love her shaggy dog series, there’s something so delightful and charming (and believable) about the crooked ears, and inquisitive stare.
See more of her work on her website and Instagram.
“I have always been fascinated by the shapes and sculptural forms of animals, they present a never-ending source of inspiration to me. I try to capture a feeling of their movement and presence in my sculpture. For this I use wire and other materials in a way that suggests drawing in three dimensions. This allows me greater freedom to add changes whenever I want during the construction to keep the feeling fluid and to reflect the diversity of movement and form.
I increasingly use recycled and discarded materials as I enjoy the challenge of transforming something with a past history into something new and exciting.
Most of my pieces are done to private or corporate commission and I am represented by several galleries but I also welcome any enquiries about my work.”