Barbara Franc’s Found Object Animals

Found object art can either be exciting and feel novel, or can look like badly put-together junk. Barbara Franc‘s work clearly falls into the first category.

Her keen eye and sense of animal movement and form inform the look of these creatures, made from papier-mâché, wire, fabric, and other found items.

The London-based artist is prolific, creating large series of animals that feel poised and full of life, despite their makeup of castaway items. We especially love her shaggy dog series, there’s something so delightful and charming (and believable) about the crooked ears, and inquisitive stare.

See more of her work on her website and Instagram.